Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,024. Incyte has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 126.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 219,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.