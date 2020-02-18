Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,024. Incyte has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock worth $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 126.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 219,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
