InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $176,947.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 224.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.01137916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,221,899 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.