Insider Buying: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Insider Buys 11,300 Shares of Stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) insider Scott Jordan purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00.

NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 483,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

