Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,170. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

