Integrafin (LON:IHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $520.00

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.84), with a volume of 306867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.75).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHP shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Integrafin alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 412.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total transaction of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,117 shares of company stock worth $3,016,148 and have sold 17,248,263 shares worth $8,097,876,289.

About Integrafin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.