Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 244.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Intrexon were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XON. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XON traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The company has a market capitalization of $694.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Intrexon Corp has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 6,732 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $39,247.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,599.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

