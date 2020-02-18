INV Metals (TSE:INV) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 68,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 28,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About INV Metals (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

