Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 28,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

