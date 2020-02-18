Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $164.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

