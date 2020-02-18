Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Itron worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,970,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,475,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,906. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

