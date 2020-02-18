Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,146.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,021.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

