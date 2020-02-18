Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,921.50 ($25.28).
Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,146.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,021.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
