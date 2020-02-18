JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $201,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 643,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

