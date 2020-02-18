KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 120509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

