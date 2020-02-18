Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €595.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €601.00 ($698.84).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €580.00 ($674.42) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €582.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €515.02.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

