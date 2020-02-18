Kingswood (LON:KWG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.00

Kingswood Holdings Ltd (LON:KWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 64386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.26).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Kingswood in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

In other news, insider Gary Wilder purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($32,675.61).

About Kingswood (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides advisory and discretionary investment management, family office, regular savings, individual and family protection, tax and estate planning, and treasury management services.

