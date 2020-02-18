Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF remained flat at $$32.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.94.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
