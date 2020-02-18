Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF remained flat at $$32.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Klepierre has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

