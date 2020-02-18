Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,521.28. The company had a trading volume of 789,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,301.44. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

