LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.15

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.15 and last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 4391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 520,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

