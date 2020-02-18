LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.74

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.74 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after purchasing an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

