Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 36,393 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $845,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 694,618 shares worth $3,738,997. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OCSL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.