Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

