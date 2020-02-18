Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,093,000 after buying an additional 514,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 300,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,627. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.