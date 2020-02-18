Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,951 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

