Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,951 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit