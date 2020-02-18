Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 248.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 659,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

