Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $435.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

