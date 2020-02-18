Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.85 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $38.85 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OKEx, Upbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.03116129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00241846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00155073 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,800,593 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OKEx, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Binance, Tokenomy, IDEX, DragonEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

