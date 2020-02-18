Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $34.43 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 689.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 1.51% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $34,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

