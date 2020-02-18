Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $51.32 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Public Storage worth $51,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

NYSE PSA traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.71. 343,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,702. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.65.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.