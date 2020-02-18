Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $151.22. 2,212,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

