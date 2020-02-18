Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 14,280 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,645,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.98. 107,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.72.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.