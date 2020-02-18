Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 669,313 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 669,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,981 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Comcast by 82.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 847,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

