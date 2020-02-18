Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Up 6.1%

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.34, 14,381,326 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 21,062,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LK. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

