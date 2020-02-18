Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

