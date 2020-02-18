Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Matamec Explorations Inc. (CVE:MAT) rose ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 167,480 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 123,742 shares.

About Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT)

Matamec Explorations Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, precious metals, and base metals deposits, as well as for rare metals, platinum group metals, and rare earths deposits.

