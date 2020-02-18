Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 32.60 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday. 2,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.45. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.10 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

