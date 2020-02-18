Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON MIG5 remained flat at $GBX 32.60 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday. 2,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.45. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.10 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of $41.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
