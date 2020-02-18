Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 6.9%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.82, approximately 2,909,880 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,028,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 623,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 148,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

