Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.63-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. Medtronic also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of MDT traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

