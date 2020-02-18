Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.63-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.60. Medtronic also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of MDT traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit