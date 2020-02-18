Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.40, 2,555 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

About Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits, solid state relays, power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

