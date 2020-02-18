MINDOL (MIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.17 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00018293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $316.19 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.01137916 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

