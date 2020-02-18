Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 522 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 229,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $117.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.