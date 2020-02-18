Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 49,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

