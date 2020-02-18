Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,360 Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,229,000.00, a PEG ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

