Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 540,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 247,614 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 44,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.