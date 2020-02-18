Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1 Million Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WUBA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at about $397,047,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in 58.com by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,623 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in 58.com by 231.9% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.66.

Shares of WUBA stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,174. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

