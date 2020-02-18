Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.24. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $404.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

