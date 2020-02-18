Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,003 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in AerCap by 4.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 34.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.37. 19,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,653. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

