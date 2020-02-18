Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,395,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

