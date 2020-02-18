Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. 4,434,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

