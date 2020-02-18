Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 467,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,571. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.20.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

