Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 390 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 107.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

